29 May 2018

No casualties reported in 5.7-magnitude NE China earthquake

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 28 May 2018 View Original

By Chengcheng

CHANGCHUN, May 28 (Xinhua) -- No casualties have been reported after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit northeast China's Jilin Province early Monday morning, local authorities said.

The quake struck Ningjiang District in the city of Songyuan at 1:50 a.m.

So far, more than 10,000 houses in Ningjiang have reported damage, according to the local government. A total of 90 tents, 200 beds, 70 quilts, 500 boxes of drinking water, and instant noodles have been sent to the quake zone.

The China Earthquake Administration has launched an emergency response and has sent a team of 27 experts to the area.

"We are not injured, but don't dare reenter our home," said Wang Xiancheng, 48, a resident of Yamutu Village. Wang and his 80-year-old mother have been evacuated to a safe location.

The village suffered a blackout following the quake, and the power supply has now been resumed, said An Pinglai, deputy head of the district.

Residents in Ningjiang, Qianguo County and the city of Da'an felt strong tremors, and many people rushed out into the streets after the earthquake.

Mobile communication was affected.

Local government staff have been checking safety hazards in infrastructure facilities, such as reservoirs, dikes, and pipelines, as well as chemical businesses.

