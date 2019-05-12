12 May 2019

New technologies are put into application for flood season service

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 10 May 2019 View Original

In order to improve the level of services, China Meteorological Administration (CMA) will promote the application of new technologies in this year's meteorological services for flood season.

Meteorological service big data, grid service products, and smart weather service APP and other new products will provide important supports for meteorological services in flood season, which is to strengthen the decision-making meteorological intelligence, meteorological disaster risk management, the application of multi-source service data, smart agro-meteorological capacity building, and weather modification.

Aiming to improve the capability of addressing meteorological disasters, the meteorological departments will establish a monitoring, identification and assessment system of rainstorm, typhoon, drought, realize the disaster risk data sharing across the country, to utilize data to improve the standards of the hidden danger thresholds of small and medium-sized rivers, mountain gullies and geological hazards and develop refined meteorological warning products.

In aspects of multi-source service data application, the meteorological departments will strengthen the application of information reporting, social observation and live-action observation data to realize the display and application of multi-source information in the MICAPS system. (May 10)

Reporter Liu Ruoxin

Editor Hao Jing

