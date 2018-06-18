Natural disasters kill 82 people in China in May

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Natural disasters killed 82 people in China last month and eight others remain missing, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods, strong winds and hail, affected 11.1 million people and forced 66,000 to relocate in May, the ministry said on its website Sunday.

Destroying houses and damaging crops, the natural disasters caused direct economic losses of 10.13 billion yuan (about 1.6 billion U.S. dollars).

Casualties and losses for May were less than the average for the same period over the previous five years, the ministry said.