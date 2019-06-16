16 Jun 2019

Natural disasters affect nearly 10 mln people in China in May

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 15 Jun 2019 View Original

Editor: Xiang Bo

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Natural disasters affected about 9.89 million people in China last month, with 43 killed, four missing and 127,000 relocated, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Destroying houses and damaging crops, natural disasters caused direct economic losses of 11.96 billion yuan (about 1.7 billion U.S. dollars) in May, the ministry said.

The country was mainly hit by drought, floods and hailstorms last month, while earthquakes, landslides, low temperatures, snow disasters and forest fires caused damages to various extents.

Specifically, floods affected 3.59 million people and forced 114,000 to be relocated, with 29 people killed and four missing.

The impact of natural disasters in May was slightly less compared to the average level of same period over the past five years, the ministry added.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.