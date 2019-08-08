08 Aug 2019

The National Meteorological Center released orange warning of typhoon at 10:00 a.m. on August 8

from Government of the People's Republic of China
Source:National Meteorological Center

This year’s 9th Typhoon Lekima strengthened into super typhoon scale last night. It is projected to move north by west direction at the speed of 15 km/h and will make landfall in coastal regions of central-northern Zhejiang in the daytime of August 10.

It is predicted that from August 8 to 9, scale 6-8 gale will shroud coastal regions of Taiwan, Fujian, and Zhejiang, Yangtze River Estuary, Taiwan Strait, East China Sea, and Bashi Channel. Eastern Zhejiang, northeastern Fujian, and Taiwan Island will be subject to heavy rain or rainstorm. Heavy downpour (100-200mm) will pound northern Taiwan Island. (Aug. 8)

Editor: Liu Shuqiao

