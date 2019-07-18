18 Jul 2019

The National Meteorological Center released blue warning of typhoon

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 17 Jul 2019

Source:National Meteorological Center

The National Meteorological Center released blue warning of typhoon at 10:00 a.m. on July 17.

This year’s 5th typhoon Danas registered scale 8 tropical storm this morning and is projected to move north by west direction at the speed of 10km/h with a mounting intensity. The maximum intensity can reach scale 9 to 10 (23-28m/s, tropical storm or severe tropical storm scale) and move towards southern Taiwan Island.

Danas is projected to make landfall in coastal regions of Zhejiang and Fujian on the daytime of July 19 (tropical storm scale, scale 8 to 8, 20-23m/s).

Gale Forecast: from July 17 to 18, Bashi Channel, Taiwan Island, eastern oceanfront of Taiwan Island, northeastern and central-eastern coastal regions of South China Sea, southern South China Sea, southeastern coastal regions of Taiwan Island, and coastal regions of Fujian will be exposed to scale 6-7 wind, with scale 8 gust. (July.17)

Editor: Liu Shuqiao

