National Meteorological Center issued yellow warning of super typhoon Mangkhut

The National Meteorological Center issued yellow warning of typhoon at 10:00 a.m. on September 14. This year’s 22th typhoon Mangkhut, as super typhoon, located over Northwest Pacific which about 660 kilometers from east of Manila, Philippines (15.9°N, 127.0°E) at 8:00 a.m. today.

It will move towards west by north at the speed of 25 kilometers per hour, make landfall or across northern coast of Luzon Island on early morning of September 15, then land in southern Guangdong and eastern Hainan on night of September 16 to early morning of September 17.

From September 14 to 15, there will be strong winds in central-eastern and northeastern South Sea, Taiwan Strait, Bashi Channel and east sea areas of Taiwan.

Heavy rain to rainstorm will hit central-eastern Taiwan from September 14 to 15. (Sep.14)

