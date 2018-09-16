The National Meteorological Center issued red warning of typhoon to address Mangkhut

The National Meteorological Center issued red warning of typhoon at 6:00 p.m. on September 15. This year’s 22th typhoon Mangkhut, (super typhoon scale), was centered around over 760 km of northeastern South China Sea (48m/s). The minimum air pressure registered 945 hPa.

It is forecast to move west by north direction at the speed of 30 km/h and is predicted to make landfall around afternoon to the night of September 16.

From September 15 to 16, central-northern South China Sea, Taiwan Strait, Bashi Channel, Taiwan Island, Qiongzhou Strait, coastal Fujian, coastal Guangdong, Pearl River Estuary, Hong Kong, and Macao.

Heavy rain to rainstorm will batter Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macao, southeastern Fujian, eastern Guangxi, most portions of Hainan Island, southeastern Zhejiang, and central-eastern Taiwan Island. (Sep. 15)

