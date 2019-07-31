Source:National Meteorological Center

The National Meteorological Center continued to release blue warning of typhoon at 6:00 a.m. on July 31.

The tropical depression in the South China Sea is further developing and is located over the sea areas 395 km away from Wenchang city, Hainan at 5:00 a.m. this morning. The maximum wind intensity registers scale 7 (15m/s) and the minimum air pressure at the center is 996 hPa.

It is predicted to move north by west direction at the speed of 20 km per hour with a mounting intensity and set to strengthen into this year’s 7th typhoon in the daytime. It is projected to make landfall from the night of July 31 to the morning of August 1 (tropical storm scale, scale 8, 18-20m/s) and traverse Leizhou Peninsula afterwards.

Gale Forecast: from July 31 to August 1, South China Sea, coastal regions of Guangdong, coastal regions of Hainan Island and Guangxi, Qiognzhou Strait, and Beibu Gulf will be exposed to scale 6-7 gale, and scale 8-9 gust.

Precipitation Forecast: southeastern Guangxi, central-southern Guangdong, and Hainan Island will be subject to heavy rain or rainstorm. Heavy downpour (100-180mm) will lash western coastal regions of Guangdong and northwestern Hainan Island. (July. 31)