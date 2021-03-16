Mongolia, China - Dust storm update (CMA, NEMA Mongolia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 March 2021)

Following the dust storm that affected southern Mongolia and northern-central China (particularly Inner Mongolia and the provinces of Gansu, Shanxi and Hebei) since 14 March, the number of casualties has increased.

According to media reports and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of Mongolia, nine people have died and ten are missing. In China, schools have been closed in Inner Mongolia Region and at least 350 flights have been cancelled across Beijing airports.

A blue warning for sandstorm is in effect over most of the Regions in northern China, particularly Inner Mongolia, Ningxia, Shaanxi, Qinghai, Gansu, Hebei and Shanxi.