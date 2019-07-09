Ministry dispatches work teams to assist with local flood control

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Four work teams have been dispatched to four provincial-level regions in southern China, including Jiangxi, Hunan, Guangxi and Guizhou, to assist with local flood control efforts, according to the Ministry of Water Resources Sunday.

The National Meteorological Center ealier issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in the country's southern regions. Characterized by wide coverage and long duration, the rainstorm would hit the regions with precipitation up to 180 mm in some areas.

Water levels of major rivers in southern China would be above the warning line, according to the weather forecast.

The ministry stresses that local governments should take targeted measures to prevent mountain torrents, ensure dam safety during floods and strengthen patrols on the levee system.

The ministry also asks local water resources departments to pay close attention to the weather conditions and raining and flood situation, issue alerts timely and move the people out of the dangerous areas in time.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

The China Meteorological Administration on Sunday also issued a grade-IV response for the upcoming rains. The grade-IV response, the lowest in China's emergency response system, means a 24-hour alert, daily damage reports, and the allocation of money and relief materials within 48 hours.