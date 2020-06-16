Meteorological departments form synergy to brace for the first typhoon landing in China in 2020

At 8:50 a.m. on June 14, this year’s 2nd typhoon Nuri (tropical storm scale) made landfall in coastal regions of Hailing Island, Yangjiang, Guangdong province, becoming the first typhoon that landed in China this year. Wind and rainfall brought by the typhoon have effectively alleviated high temperature and drought conditions in portions of Guangdong, Guangxi, and Hainan. However, urban waterlogging, mount torrents, and geological hazards incurred by heavy rainfall in some localities should not be neglected and call for elaborate prevention work.

China Meteorological Administration (CMA) has kept close tabs on the trend of typhoon Nuri. On the afternoon of June 13, based on the full-fledged deployment of Ms. Liu Yaming, Administrator of CMA, National Meteorological Center (CMA) held feature consultation meeting with Guangzhou Central Meteorological Observatory, Hainan provincial meteorological observatory, and Guangxi Zhuang regional meteorological observatory to judge the development trend of typhoon Nuri. Mr. Yu Yong, guided typhoon prediction, early warning, and emergency response work via video meeting with these three meteorological departments.

Although typhoon Nuri is not very strong in intensity due to limited development space, among typhoons born in offshore regions of eastern Philippines, meteorological prediction service is still confronted with difficulty. Affected by South Asia high pressure, Southwest Monsoon, and subtropical high pressure, typhoon Nuri has unsymmetrical structure and ungainly form, the typhoon eye area is hard to be discerned on satellite cloud images. According to Ms. Zhang Ling, chief forecaster from Typhoon and Marine Meteorology Prediction Center of CMA, from its numbering on June 12 to the landing on June 14, the life span of Nuri was short, which only left a real short duration for forecasters to make analysis and judgement.

The new scientific product of Meteorological Observation Center of CMA (MOC) was subjected to real scene testing during typhoon Nuri. The typhoon center locating algorithm based on real scene grid point data can automatically identify the center of each layer of the typhoon and put on visible demonstration. According to Guo Jianxia, the researcher from the center, seen from the typhoon center movement image on June 13, the distribution of lower and medium layers of the typhoon were relatively vertical. The features of the high layer were not noticeable and the development intensity was rather weak from the vertical direction. Then the features of typhoon Nuri, like asymmetry and rather weak intensity were swiftly discerned.

National Satellite Meteorological Center (NSMC) has given play to the scientific advantages of Fengyun meteorological satellites in capturing the nascent typhoon on the sea. It has harnessed the microwave observation technology of FY-3 satellites to capture the image of the asymmetrical cloud system and accurately identify its three-dimensional temperature and humidity structure, and heavy precipitation cloud system, which has played a key assistance role in grasping typhoon structure and determining precipitation area.

After the landfall, accurate prediction and elaborate services should still be in place. Actually, accurate decision-making service materials are always disseminated in a timely manner during this process.

In typhoon-affected regions, Guangdong provincial early warning information dissemination center has released emergency response texts to 110 million people in 13 cities; In Hainan, meteorological departments have harnessed the updated Beidou shipbore terminal visible meteorological early warning and disseminated typhoon early warning information and marine prediction to 6166 fishing boats; Guangxi meteorological departments have rolled out refined typhoon prediction and early warning information, and timely corrected prediction conclusions based on the latest conditions and Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) products.

In tackling typhoon Nuri, meteorological departments of CMA have provided accurate prediction, refined monitoring and elaborate services, which have played an instrumental role in bracing for the typhoon and mitigating its adverse effects to a minimal degree.(Jun.15)

