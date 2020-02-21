Mekong Countries – drought (Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 February 2020)

During the Lancang-Mekong cooperation meeting (LMC) in Vientiane on 20 February, China noted that it was helping its downstream neighbours cope with prolonged drought by releasing more water from its dams on the Mekong River. Furthermore, China would consider sharing information on hydrology to provide further assistance in the future.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said a lack of rain was the main cause of the drought. China has overcome its own difficulty and increased water outflow from the Lancang River to help Mekong countries mitigate the drought. China agreed to strengthen cooperation within the framework on LMC to ensure the rational and sustainable use of water resources.