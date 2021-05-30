Magnitude 7.4 Earthquake Strikes Qinghai Province with Thousands of People Affected Hong Kong Red Cross Mobilizes Support for People in Urgent Needs

(Hong Kong, 28 May 2021) A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit the Qinghai Province, China on last Saturday (22 May). As of 25 May, 18 injuries have been reported, and over 23,000 affected people have been evacuated to temporary relocation sites in the eight most affected counties. The earthquake tore up infrastructures and bridges, with one collapsing completely.

According to preliminary needs assessment, the affected people who currently live in tents at the temporary relocation sites need folding beds, household items, and clothes to stay warm under the cold weather in Qinghai. Thousands of displaced people are waiting to return homes. For example, students have to live in tents set up on the playground because their dormitories were destroyed in the earthquake. Therefore it is crucial to create a safe and dignified living environment for the affected communities during this period.

HKRC Actions

After the earthquake, the HKRC immediately contacted the local Red Cross to understand the situation. In response to the humanitarian needs brought by the earthquake, the HKRC mobilized 2,000 prepositioned family kits and 3,334 folding beds (a total of approximately HKD 1.71 million) to the Qinghai Provincial Red Cross to support the displaced people in affected areas. The first round of distribution was completed at one of the relocation sites in the most affected Madou county (瑪多縣) on 27 May 2021. We are also in close communications with the local Red Cross for relief material distribution and further assessment of humanitarian needs.

Actions by Red Cross Society of China

In response to the earthquake, the Qinghai provincial Red Cross deployed a relief working team to conduct a need assessment and support the relief operation in the affected area. Relief items such as tents, folding beds and jackets were also mobilized to the affected population.

The HKRC responds to different disaster situations based on humanitarian needs and provides support to anyone in need adhering to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement fundamental principles. The HKRC will monitor the situation and maintain close contact with the local Red Cross partner to plan further support based on need and vulnerability assessment in the affected area. We wish the injured a speedy recovery, and those affected can return to their homes as soon as possible.

