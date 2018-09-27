The Macau Red Cross helped in process of sheltering and rescue

(Macau Daily) Super Typhoon Mangkhut battered Macau on September 16, and brought severe flooding to low-lying areas. The Macau government issued the highest black storm surge warning, and appealed to citizens living in affected areas to evacuate to temporary shelters. As a member of civil protection structure, the Macau Red Cross (MRC) had been working during the attack of Typhoon Mangkhut by launching various services to the citizens. They dispatched ambulances to help escort people to temporary shelters during emergency evacuation phase. Also, ambulances and lifeboats of MRC were ready for action.

In response to the needs of the citizens after the typhoon, various assistance and rescue services were immediately provided by MRC in order to help the citizens a speedy restoration of their daily livelihood. As the MRC’s Non-emergency Medical Transfer service users are either chronic patients or elderlies with mobility problems, and have difficulties to take care of themselves, MRC had sent messages and calls of concerns to them, and delivered supplies they might need, depending on actual situation. In addition, volunteers and staff of MRC helped cleaning street and citizens’ home, also, to provide cleaning tools such as brooms, large garbage bags, cleaning gloves, disinfectants, masks, etc., a total of 400 sets cleaning packs which worth nearly MOP70,000 were distributed. MRC volunteer first aid team set up temporary stations at Fai Chi Kei, Mercado de S. Lourenco, Hong Kung Temple, Hac Sa Beach in Coloane so as to treat those citizens, who suffered injuries while cleaning up.

After the serious damages resulted from typhoon Hato last year, the Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) Foundation and the Macau Red Cross have cooperated extensively on project of local Disaster Relief and Preparedness. Donation plan includes setting up Disaster Preparedness Warehouse, and purchasing relief materials and equipment etc. The related plan has played its role this time during typhoon Mangkhut. Volunteers of MRC and GEG Foundation, together with representatives of Uniao Geral das Associacoes dos Moradores de Macau distributed 500 family packs with emergency daily supplies, at a total cost of MOP170,000, at Rua da Praia do Manduco and Hong Kung Temple to ease immediate problems of citizens.

MRC’s volunteers have rendered assistance and appropriate services enthusiastically to the community after the typhoon. This has brought the spirit of humanitarian of the Red Cross Movement into full play.