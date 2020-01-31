Latest on the Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Health Emergency Response Office, National Health Commission (As of 24:00, 29 January)

From 00:00 to 24:00, 29 January, 1,737 new confirmed cases (including the first confirmed case in Tibet Autonomous Region), 38 new fatalities (37 in Hubei Province and 1 in Sichuan Province), and 4,148 new suspected cases were reported by 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. In the same period, there have been an additional 131 patients who are in critical condition and 21 patients who were cured and discharged from hospital.

According to the NHC, as of 24:00, 29 January, a total of 7,711 confirmed cases, 170 fatalities, and 12,167 suspected cases have been reported by 31 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Among the infections, 1,370 patients are in critical condition and 124 patients have been cured and discharged from hospital.

88,693 people who were in close contact with the patients have been traced, and 2,364 of them were released from medical observation on Wednesday while 81,947 are still under medical observation.

Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan have altogether reported 25 confirmed cases: ten in Hong Kong, seven in Macao and eight in Taiwan.