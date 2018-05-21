Landslide kills 5 in SW China

Editor: yan

CHONGQING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Five people died and one was injured after their house collapsed in a landslide in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities said Sunday.

The landslide caused by heavy rainfall crushed the house in early Sunday morning at Shiqiao Township in Wulong district, according to the district publicity department.

Wulong has launched district-wide inspections to identify sites prone to geological disasters during rain season.