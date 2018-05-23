23 May 2018

Landslide disrupts train operations in SW China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 22 May 2018

Editor: Yurou

CHENGDU, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Torrential rain since early Tuesday has triggered a landslide, affecting train operations in southwest China's Sichuan Province, a railway company said.

At least 18 passenger trains were delayed, detoured or suspended after the landslide in Leshan City halted operations of the railway line between the provincial capital of Chengdu and Kunming, capital of Yunnan Province, according to the China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd.

The landslide was spotted between Jiuli and Zhenxi stations after downpours battered the area from 3 a.m. Tuesday.

The affected railway section is being repaired, and it is not yet known when operations will resume.

