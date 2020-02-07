Initial Assistance from the Royal Thai Government to the People’s Republic of China to assist in dealing with the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus 2019

Since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCov) in Wuhan, Hubei Province and other areas of the People’s Republic of China at the end of December 2019, the Royal Thai Government has extended initial assistance to the People’s Republic of China in expression of the close friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries as follows:

Financial donation: On 6 February 2020, Mr. Paskorn Siriyaphan, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, presented a donation of three (3) million baht from the Royal Thai Government to the Thai Red Cross Society, which will be transmitted to the Red Cross Society of China. The donation is to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to the Chinese people affected by the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus 2019. Essential supplies and equipment: The Royal Thai Government has donated essential supplies and equipment, procured by the government and donated by the private sector, to medical personnel and those affected by the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus 2019. These supplies were delivered to the People’s Republic of China on 4 February 2020 by Thai Air Asia flight FD570 on its mission to transport Thai nationals in Wuhan and neighbouring areas back to Thailand.

In addition, H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, sent a note to H.E. Mr. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, expressing support to the Government of the People’s Republic of China in the efforts to overcome the situation as well as appreciation for taking good care of Thai nationals in Wuhan and other affected areas, while reaffirming Thailand’s readiness to collaborate closely with China in dealing with the situation.