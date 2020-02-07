07 Feb 2020

Initial Assistance from the Royal Thai Government to the People’s Republic of China to assist in dealing with the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus 2019

Report
from Government of Thailand
Published on 06 Feb 2020 View Original

Since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCov) in Wuhan, Hubei Province and other areas of the People’s Republic of China at the end of December 2019, the Royal Thai Government has extended initial assistance to the People’s Republic of China in expression of the close friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries as follows:

  1. Financial donation: On 6 February 2020, Mr. Paskorn Siriyaphan, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, presented a donation of three (3) million baht from the Royal Thai Government to the Thai Red Cross Society, which will be transmitted to the Red Cross Society of China. The donation is to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to the Chinese people affected by the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus 2019.

  2. Essential supplies and equipment: The Royal Thai Government has donated essential supplies and equipment, procured by the government and donated by the private sector, to medical personnel and those affected by the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus 2019. These supplies were delivered to the People’s Republic of China on 4 February 2020 by Thai Air Asia flight FD570 on its mission to transport Thai nationals in Wuhan and neighbouring areas back to Thailand.

In addition, H.E. General Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand, sent a note to H.E. Mr. Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, expressing support to the Government of the People’s Republic of China in the efforts to overcome the situation as well as appreciation for taking good care of Thai nationals in Wuhan and other affected areas, while reaffirming Thailand’s readiness to collaborate closely with China in dealing with the situation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.