Houses damaged in Jilin's 5.1-magnitude quake

CHANGCHUN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- As of Saturday noon, 476 people have been affected after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said.

Around 167 households were damaged due to the quake in Ningjiang District of the city of Songyuan, among which 33 households suffered from serious house damages.

75 people have been relocated and no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The earthquake has caused direct economic loss of over 3 million yuan (around 435,600 U.S. dollars).

The first batch of disaster-relief supplies have reached the quake-afflicted region at 2:00 p.m. Saturday with other emergency efforts underway, the city's office of emergency management said.

The earthquake hit at 6:24 a.m. Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 45.3 degrees north latitude and 124.75 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the center said in a statement.