19 May 2019

Houses damaged in Jilin's 5.1-magnitude quake

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 18 May 2019 View Original

Editor: xuxin

CHANGCHUN, May 18 (Xinhua) -- As of Saturday noon, 476 people have been affected after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted northeast China's Jilin Province, local authorities said.

Around 167 households were damaged due to the quake in Ningjiang District of the city of Songyuan, among which 33 households suffered from serious house damages.

75 people have been relocated and no casualties or injuries have been reported.

The earthquake has caused direct economic loss of over 3 million yuan (around 435,600 U.S. dollars).

The first batch of disaster-relief supplies have reached the quake-afflicted region at 2:00 p.m. Saturday with other emergency efforts underway, the city's office of emergency management said.

The earthquake hit at 6:24 a.m. Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 45.3 degrees north latitude and 124.75 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the center said in a statement.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.