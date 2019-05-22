Heavy rains, floods likely to hit Haihe River valley

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Heavy rains and floods may hit parts of Haihe River valley during the upcoming flood season, a senior official said Monday.

China will likely see more extreme weather events this year with the north receiving less rain than the south, and the Haihe River valley is likely to see floods, Ye Jianchun, vice minister of water resources, said at a press conference.

The Haihe River valley will start to enter flood season on June 1. It encompasses the two municipalities of Beijing and Tianjin and several other provincial-regions, with a total population of over 150 million.

The country faces a severe challenge of preventing floods and fighting droughts in the river valley, said Xu Qin, governor of Hebei Province, urging great efforts to solve hidden risks and make warnings and forecasts timely and accurate.

He called for intensified efforts to prevent floods in areas near reservoirs, rivers and in low-lying areas in cities.