22 May 2019

Heavy rains, floods likely to hit Haihe River valley

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 20 May 2019 View Original

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Heavy rains and floods may hit parts of Haihe River valley during the upcoming flood season, a senior official said Monday.

China will likely see more extreme weather events this year with the north receiving less rain than the south, and the Haihe River valley is likely to see floods, Ye Jianchun, vice minister of water resources, said at a press conference.

The Haihe River valley will start to enter flood season on June 1. It encompasses the two municipalities of Beijing and Tianjin and several other provincial-regions, with a total population of over 150 million.

The country faces a severe challenge of preventing floods and fighting droughts in the river valley, said Xu Qin, governor of Hebei Province, urging great efforts to solve hidden risks and make warnings and forecasts timely and accurate.

He called for intensified efforts to prevent floods in areas near reservoirs, rivers and in low-lying areas in cities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.