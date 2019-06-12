12 Jun 2019

Heavy rain leaves 19 dead in south China

GUANGZHOU/NANNING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- At least 19 people were killed after torrential rains caused floods in southern China, according to the latest update from local authorities.

In Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, week-long downpours have triggered floods in six cities, killing 12 and affecting over 570,000 people, the regional emergency management department said in its latest update on Tuesday evening.

The floods have toppled more than 1,300 houses and damaged 33,500 hectares of crops, according to the department.

The regional meteorological bureau has forecast even heavier rain between Tuesday night and Thursday. Rainfall in excess of 300 mm is predicted in the northeastern part of Guangxi.

In neighboring Guangdong Province, seven people were killed and one is still missing as of 10 a.m. Tuesday as heavy rain destroyed roads and toppled houses.

Three counties in Heyuan city are among the worst-hit areas in the latest round of rainstorms that have persisted over a week. More than 110,000 people were affected and 956 houses were damaged.

China's meteorological authority Tuesday maintained a blue alert for heavy rain, predicting rainstorms in Guizhou, Chongqing, Guangxi, Guangdong, Hunan, Fujian, Taiwan and Gansu.

Some southern regions will experience torrential rains, with precipitation up to 150 mm in parts of Guizhou, Guangxi, Guangdong and Taiwan.

