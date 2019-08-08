Heavy rain leaves 13 dead in central China

Editor: Mu Xuequan

WUHAN, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Heavy downpours and floods in central China's Hubei Province have left 13 people dead, local authorities said Tuesday.

Heavy rain hit the city of Shiyan and Yunxi County under its jurisdiction from Monday to Tuesday, with flash floods damaging 57 houses in a local village. It was the largest amount of precipitation to hit the area in history. The local government has initiated an emergency response.

The rain has also cut off water supplies, power and telecommunications, although traffic has resumed on roads.