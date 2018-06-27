Heavy rain hits more Chinese cities

Editor: Mu Xuequan

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Continuous heavy rain has battered several provinces in China, affecting tens of thousands of people and causing heavy economic losses.

The lives of more than 142,100 people in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been disrupted by the rain, local civil affairs department said on Tuesday.

A total of 26 counties in the region have been hit by flooding. Three people have died and 8,360 hectares of crops have been damaged since June 22.

Some 2,110 people have been evacuated and direct economic losses of 106 million yuan (16 million U.S. dollars) have been caused.

Nearby Guizhou Province has also been battered by rounds of heavy rain since May. A total of 820,000 people have been affected, the local civil affairs authorities said Tuesday.

Over the past two months, residents of 67 counties, cities or districts have been affected by torrential rain and floods. Two people remain missing.

Nearly 32,000 hectares of crops have been damaged, and more than 900 houses damaged or destroyed. Direct economic losses exceed 748 million yuan.

In east China's Shandong Province, flooding caused by heavy downpours since Monday has affected about 91,000 people in six cities, according to local civil affairs authorities.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, rainstorms have damaged 6,800 hectares of crops and more than 500 houses, causing estimated economic losses of 193 million yuan.

In southwest China's Sichuan Province, rainstorms have battered 15 cities and prefectures since Saturday, forcing the relocation of more than 8,800 people.

China's national weather observatory issued a yellow alert for rainstorms Monday, as heavy rain will sweep most parts of the country.