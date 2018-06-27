27 Jun 2018

Heavy rain hits more Chinese cities

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 26 Jun 2018 View Original

Editor: Mu Xuequan

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Continuous heavy rain has battered several provinces in China, affecting tens of thousands of people and causing heavy economic losses.

The lives of more than 142,100 people in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have been disrupted by the rain, local civil affairs department said on Tuesday.

A total of 26 counties in the region have been hit by flooding. Three people have died and 8,360 hectares of crops have been damaged since June 22.

Some 2,110 people have been evacuated and direct economic losses of 106 million yuan (16 million U.S. dollars) have been caused.

Nearby Guizhou Province has also been battered by rounds of heavy rain since May. A total of 820,000 people have been affected, the local civil affairs authorities said Tuesday.

Over the past two months, residents of 67 counties, cities or districts have been affected by torrential rain and floods. Two people remain missing.

Nearly 32,000 hectares of crops have been damaged, and more than 900 houses damaged or destroyed. Direct economic losses exceed 748 million yuan.

In east China's Shandong Province, flooding caused by heavy downpours since Monday has affected about 91,000 people in six cities, according to local civil affairs authorities.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, rainstorms have damaged 6,800 hectares of crops and more than 500 houses, causing estimated economic losses of 193 million yuan.

In southwest China's Sichuan Province, rainstorms have battered 15 cities and prefectures since Saturday, forcing the relocation of more than 8,800 people.

China's national weather observatory issued a yellow alert for rainstorms Monday, as heavy rain will sweep most parts of the country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.