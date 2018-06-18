Heavy rain to hit parts of China

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Heavy rain will hit many regions across China in the next three days, the national observatory forecast Sunday.

Parts of north China, the Sichuan basin and Shaanxi Province as well as regions along the middle and lower reaches of Yangtze River would expect heavy rain or storms during this period, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said.

Thunderstorms or hail will hit some regions of northern and northeastern provinces as well as parts of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday and Monday, while rainstorms will lash areas in Guangdong, Fujian, and Hainan provinces as well as Taiwan, it said.

The NMC warned local authorities to take precautions against possible flooding and landslides.

The observatory forecast in the coming 10 days, the level of precipitation in regions along the middle and lower reaches of Yangtze River as well as parts of southwestern and northeastern provinces would be 30-50 percent more than the average level of previous years.