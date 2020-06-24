Heavy rain continues to batter China's Guizhou

Editor: huaxia

GUIYANG, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Heavy rain continued to batter southwest China's Guizhou Province, as downpours caused floods and destroyed roads in the province.

Flood-affected areas have moved from the north to the south of Guizhou as torrential rain continued.

Some roads were damaged and villages were besieged by floods in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture and Qiannan Buyi and Miao Autonomous Prefecture. The provincial meteorological bureau on Tuesday upgraded its emergency response to rainstorms to level II.

In Huishui County, downpours have affected 39,600 people in 22 villages, with 1,323 people evacuated.

Rain-triggered flash floods killed three people on Monday in the mountainous area of the Tongzi County, with over 10,000 residents evacuated.

Heavy rains are expected to persist in eastern and southern parts of Guizhou, according to weather forecast.