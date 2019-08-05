05 Aug 2019

Heavy downpours wreak havoc in NW China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 04 Aug 2019 View Original

Editor: mingmei

YINCHUAN, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Heavy downpours have wreaked havoc in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

On Friday, heavy downpours began to hit cities and counties in Ningxia, damaging houses and cropfields.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, heavy rainfall had affected 15,800 people in seven cities and counties in the region, with more than 35,000 hectares of crops and 10 houses damaged, leading to a direct economic loss of about 48 million yuan (6.9 million U.S. dollars), according to the regional department of emergency management.

Authorities have evacuated local residents and strengthened the spread of warning information to the public.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.