Heavy downpours wreak havoc in NW China

Editor: mingmei

YINCHUAN, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Heavy downpours have wreaked havoc in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

On Friday, heavy downpours began to hit cities and counties in Ningxia, damaging houses and cropfields.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, heavy rainfall had affected 15,800 people in seven cities and counties in the region, with more than 35,000 hectares of crops and 10 houses damaged, leading to a direct economic loss of about 48 million yuan (6.9 million U.S. dollars), according to the regional department of emergency management.

Authorities have evacuated local residents and strengthened the spread of warning information to the public.