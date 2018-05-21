21 May 2018

Heavy downpour kills 8 in NW China

Published on 18 May 2018 View Original

LANZHOU, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from a heavy downpour in northwest China's Gansu Province on Wednesday has risen to eight, local authorities said Friday.

Heavy rain lashed four counties in the cities of Dingxi and Longnan, leaving eight dead, according to the provincial civil affairs bureau.

The rain also damaged 3,690 hectares of crops.

Minxian County suffered its worst rain-triggered natural disaster in 60 years.

Some residents have returned to their homes, and rescue workers were helping others clear silt from their houses.

Civil affairs authorities are working to distribute disaster-relief materials and repair infrastructure and prevent secondary disasters.

