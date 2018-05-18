18 May 2018

Heavy downpour kills 7 in NW China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 17 May 2018 View Original

Editor: ZX

LANZHOU, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Seven people were killed and one was injured after a heavy downpour hit Minxian county of Dingxi city in northwest China's Gansu Province on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities announced on Thursday.

Heavy rain and hail hit the county from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Six townships were affected, authorities said.

The injured person has been hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Relatives of each victim have been given 10,000 yuan (1,572 U.S. dollars), and necessities, including tents, umbrellas and food, have been allocated to the worst-hit areas, authorities said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.