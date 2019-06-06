06 Jun 2019

Heat wave brings high temperature to hit North China and the Yellow-Huai river basin

Report
from Government of the People's Republic of China
Published on 03 Jun 2019 View Original

From June 3 to 5, there will be 35～40℃ high temperature in southern North China, the Yellow-Huaihe basin, southern Shaanxi and South Xinjiang Basin.

The National Meteorological Center continues to issue yellow warning of heatwave at 6:00 a.m. today. On daytime of June 3, the high temperature of Henan, Shandong, central-southern Hebei, southern Beijing, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, western Hubei, northwestern Hunan, Chongqing, northeastern Guangxi and Guanzhong area of Shaanxi will be 35～37℃. In central-northern Henan, southwestern Shandong and northwestern Hubei, the highest temperature will reach 38～40℃.

Meanwhile, NMC continues to issue blue warning of severe convective weather. From 8:00 a.m of June 3 to 4, there will be scale 8-10 thunderstorm, gale or hail weather in central-southern Jilin, northern Liaoning, southern Shandong, eastern and southern Henan, northern Anhui and northern Hubei. Short-term severe precipitation will fall in southern Yunnan, southwestern Guangxi, southern Guangdong, eastern Fujian, eastern Hainan Island, eastern Inner Mongolia, central-southern Jilin, northern and eastern Liaoning, southern Shandong, eastern and southern Henan and northern Hubei. The hourly precipitation will be 20 to 40mm, even exceed 50mm.

During June 5 and 6, heavy rain to rainstorm will affect eastern Sichuan Basin, the Yangtze-Hanshui basin, the Yangtze-Huaihe basin, South of the Yangtze River and northern South China. Extreme rainstorm will hit some parts of the Yangtze-Hanshui basin, the Yangtze-Huaihe basin and northern South of the Yangtze River. (June 3)

Editor Hao Jing

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.