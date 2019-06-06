Heat wave brings high temperature to hit North China and the Yellow-Huai river basin

From June 3 to 5, there will be 35～40℃ high temperature in southern North China, the Yellow-Huaihe basin, southern Shaanxi and South Xinjiang Basin.

The National Meteorological Center continues to issue yellow warning of heatwave at 6:00 a.m. today. On daytime of June 3, the high temperature of Henan, Shandong, central-southern Hebei, southern Beijing, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, western Hubei, northwestern Hunan, Chongqing, northeastern Guangxi and Guanzhong area of Shaanxi will be 35～37℃. In central-northern Henan, southwestern Shandong and northwestern Hubei, the highest temperature will reach 38～40℃.

Meanwhile, NMC continues to issue blue warning of severe convective weather. From 8:00 a.m of June 3 to 4, there will be scale 8-10 thunderstorm, gale or hail weather in central-southern Jilin, northern Liaoning, southern Shandong, eastern and southern Henan, northern Anhui and northern Hubei. Short-term severe precipitation will fall in southern Yunnan, southwestern Guangxi, southern Guangdong, eastern Fujian, eastern Hainan Island, eastern Inner Mongolia, central-southern Jilin, northern and eastern Liaoning, southern Shandong, eastern and southern Henan and northern Hubei. The hourly precipitation will be 20 to 40mm, even exceed 50mm.

During June 5 and 6, heavy rain to rainstorm will affect eastern Sichuan Basin, the Yangtze-Hanshui basin, the Yangtze-Huaihe basin, South of the Yangtze River and northern South China. Extreme rainstorm will hit some parts of the Yangtze-Hanshui basin, the Yangtze-Huaihe basin and northern South of the Yangtze River. (June 3)

Editor Hao Jing