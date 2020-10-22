Ground-ocean-space observation experiment of typhoon successfully carried out

On October 13, this year’s 16th typhoon Nangka made landfall in coastal Qionghai, South China's Hainan province. Targeted at the generation and development of Nangka, a ground-ocean-space multi-platform coordinated observation scientific experiment was successfully carried out from October 12 to 14 in coastal areas of central-northern South China Sea. Satellites, air planes, drones, and wind-chasing observation vehicles were flexing their muscles during the experiment, obtained a raft of valuable data, and showcased the feasibility of this scientific experiment. This is the largest scale typhoon scientific experiment with most observation facilities so far.

This experiment has harnessed multiple observation platforms to carry out observation of typhoon Nangka, and effectively addressed the problem of deficient observation data.

The researchers organized three planes to simultaneously observe the internal ventral structure of typhoon, and obtained high resolution meteorological data of different levels, regions and stages during typhoon made landfall; harnessed airborne laser radar to realize the observation of high resolution wind field structure in the ventral internal circulation.

During the typhoon landfall on October 13, rocket sounding and ozone sounding instruments were lifted off consecutively to detect typhoon circulation structure and atmospheric and physical features changes. On October 14, targeted at the rainstorm process in the wake of typhoon landfall, drones were employed to carry out direct observation combined with drop-down sounding observation experiment. During the experiment, Fengyun-4 satellites and Gaofen series satellites conducted intensive observation of the typhoon area, and drones successfully obtained complete observation data of offshore sea-atmosphere interface wind temperature, air pressure and humidity, as well as sea water temperature and salinity before and after the typhoon came along.

Tang Jie, Deputy Director of Shanghai Typhoon Institute of China Meteorological Administration (CMA) expressed that with the establishment and improvement of multi-platform typhoon coordinated observation mechanism, future typhoon scientific experiment will provide more accurate observation data support for China as well as countries in Asia-Pacific Region in terms of response to typhoon. (Oct. 20)

Author: Wan Xia, Tang Bi

Editor: Liu Shuqiao