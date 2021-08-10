Grants approved for flood victims in Henan Province

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region approved two applications of the Disaster Relief Fund from two agencies for providing relief to flood victims in Henan Province, involving grants totalling $8.519 million.

A Government spokesman said today (August 9) that the Government has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved those two grants for Plan International Hong Kong and Amity Foundation, Hong Kong. The two agencies have already solicited the support of local authorities and partners, and prepared concrete proposals to ensure relief materials can reach the victims expeditiously. The grants will be used to provide flour, rice and cooking oil as well as quilts to benefit around 62 800 victims. The Committee hoped the grants would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"In line with the practices, the relief agencies will submit evaluation reports and audited accounts on the use of the grants after the relief projects have been completed. If the Committee receives other funding applications to provide relief for flood victims in Henan Province, they will be processed immediately," the spokesman said.

Ends/Monday, August 9, 2021

Issued at HKT 17:30