Grants approved for flood victims in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in Mainland

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has approved from the Disaster Relief Fund two grants totalling $1.1 million to two agencies for providing relief to flood victims in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the Mainland.

Announcing the grants today (June 23), a spokesman for the Government said that the two grants - one of $0.55 million to Amity Foundation, Hong Kong and one of $0.55 million to Oxfam Hong Kong - will be used to provide rice, cooking oil and instant noodles to around 12 000 flood victims to address their imminent need. As the targeted localities of the two relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources. The grants were approved under the fast-track mechanism set up on the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee to facilitate relief agencies kick-starting first-phase emergency relief work.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, the relief agencies will be asked to submit evaluation reports and audited accounts on the use of the grants after the relief projects have been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Issued at HKT 17:42

NNNN