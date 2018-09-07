07 Sep 2018

Grant approved for Shandong typhoon victims in Mainland

Report
from Government of Hong Kong SAR
Published on 06 Sep 2018 View Original

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $0.537 million to the Amity Foundation, Hong Kong, for providing relief to typhoon victims in Shandong Province in the Mainland.

Announcing the grant today (September 6), a spokesman for the Government said that the grant will be used to provide flour, rice and cooking oil for the typhoon victims to address their imminent needs. The grant was approved under the fast-track mechanism set up on the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee to enable relief organisations to launch first-phase emergency relief work more expeditiously.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, Amity Foundation, Hong Kong will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Thursday, September 6, 2018 Issued at HKT 17:16

