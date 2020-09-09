Grant approved for flood victims in Jiangxi Province

he Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $1.651 million to Amity Foundation, Hong Kong for providing relief to flood victims in Jiangxi Province in the Mainland.

Announcing the grant today (September 7), a Government spokesman said that the flooding in the Mainland had affected more than 63 million people. The grant will be used to provide rice and cooking oil to benefit around 25 900 victims. The Committee hoped the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living. The grant, together with those approved earlier for this flooding in the Mainland, will take the accumulative value of grants and number of beneficiaries to $12.707 million and 100 100 respectively. As the targeted localities of relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, Amity Foundation, Hong Kong will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Monday, September 7, 2020

Issued at HKT 17:45

NNNN