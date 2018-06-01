01 Jun 2018

Forest fires break out in NE China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 31 May 2018 View Original

Editor: Mu Xuequan

HARBIN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Forest fires broke out Thursday in some areas of the Greater Hinggan Mountains, local authorities said.

Firefighters are battling the fires, which broke out in more than 10 sites in the Greater Hinggan Mountains in northeast China, the provincial fire authorities said.

Some fires are under control, while firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze at other sites.

Authorities said that the Greater Hinggan Mountains have been hit by thunderstorms in recent days.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.