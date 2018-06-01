Forest fires break out in NE China

Editor: Mu Xuequan

HARBIN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Forest fires broke out Thursday in some areas of the Greater Hinggan Mountains, local authorities said.

Firefighters are battling the fires, which broke out in more than 10 sites in the Greater Hinggan Mountains in northeast China, the provincial fire authorities said.

Some fires are under control, while firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze at other sites.

Authorities said that the Greater Hinggan Mountains have been hit by thunderstorms in recent days.