Floods, wind, hail affect millions in Guizhou in 1st half of 2019

GUIYANG, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Floods, wind and hail have affected millions of people in southwest China's Guizhou Province in the first half of 2019, authorities said.

Ten people were killed and two remain missing due to natural disasters in 775 villages and townships from January to June. The disasters caused a direct economic loss of 3.1 billion yuan (452 million U.S. dollars), with 2.2 million people affected.

Frequent and strong precipitation caused severe damage, according to the provincial department of emergency management. The strong rainfall caused flooding in cities and townships, and geological disasters such as landslides.

Guizhou's 36 counties suffered wind and hail, with crops damaged.