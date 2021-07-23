[Floods & Landslides in Europe and China] Singapore Red Cross commits humanitarian aid for climate emergency

Singapore, 23 July 2021 - Responding to the severe flooding situation in Europe and China, the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has committed USD150,000 in the first instance to support relief and recovery efforts in Belgium, Germany, and China. The funds will be channeled towards the purchase and distribution of essential items to the affected communities.

Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross, said, “The impact of climate change continues to give rise to extreme weather, including the devastating flooding in Europe and China. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones, and those displaced by the floods and are now in evacuation camps. Besides the difficult rescue operations, relief workers also face additional challenges with the ongoing pandemic, the potential spread of waterborne diseases, as well as insufficient food and clean water supplies. Our sister national societies are working round-the-clock to distribute supplies and provide health services, in addition to supporting the local authorities in the evacuation and relief work. The Singapore Red Cross will continue to monitor the situation, to make an assessment of the type of relief we can assist with subsequently.”

In Henan, China, the torrential rainfall has caused major river banks to burst and flooding of streets. The floods, the result of torrential rainfall that has been described as a once-in-a-lifetime event, have killed at least 25 people and left 200,000 people displaced. The Red Cross Society of China has responded with search and rescue services, and provided tents, clothes and other essential items for the evacuees.

The German Red Cross has mobilised hundreds of volunteers to assist with evacuations and help people made homeless by the devastating floods. The catastrophic flash floods have already left more than 100 dead. At present, the German Red Cross’ aid is focused on the provision of sufficient emergency accommodation, health care services, and relief supplies such as tents, blankets, camp beds, drinking water, sanitary facilities, and food for the affected communities.

Meanwhile, the Belgian Red Cross has set up rescue centers in affected provinces of Liège, Hainaut, Namur and Luxembourg, setting up more than 1,300 camp beds in 14 reception points to house evacuees.

SRC has also activated its “Restoring Family Links” (RFL) service to assist Singaporeans and others to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster with whom they have difficulty in contacting. For assistance, please contact SRC.