12 Jun 2019

Floods affect more than 6 mln people in China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- Heavy rainfall and floods have affected 6.75 million people since the start of the flood season, down 48 percent from the average affected population over the past five years, a senior official said Tuesday.

More than 20 provincial regions were hit by floods, with Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the provinces of Jiangxi, Fujian and Guangdong suffering heavy losses, said Ye Jianchun, vice minister of water resources, at a press conference.

Direct economic losses amounted to 10 billion yuan (about 1.45 billion U.S. dollars), down 41 percent from the average amount of the last five years.

Some 623,000 hectares of crops were affected and over 15,000 houses collapsed or were severely damaged, down 32 percent and 79 percent than the average over the last five years, respectively.

The country was also hit by droughts which affected 4.07 million people and 640,000 hectares of crops as of early June.

Ye also said flood and drought prevention work faced great challenges this year due to the adverse weather conditions in the flood season.

The country will strengthen prevention and control of floods and droughts by preventing severe meteorological risks and providing emergency rescue and disaster relief, said Ye.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.