Flood warning for China's second-largest freshwater lake

CHANGSHA, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Authorities in central China's Hunan Province have issued a flood warning for the Dongting Lake, the second-largest freshwater lake in the country.

The provincial center of hydrology issued a warning on Tuesday, forecasting that flooding would push the water level close to the warning mark in the south of the lake within the next 24 hours. It will be the lake's first flood event this year.

Torrential rain has battered many localities in Hunan since Monday, and severe flooding has been reported in the county of Fenghuang.

By 2 p.m. Tuesday, water had exceeded flood-season levels in 15 reservoirs in Hunan. Heavy rainfall is forecast to continue in many places in Hunan over the next three days. Enditem