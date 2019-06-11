11 Jun 2019

Flood affects over 1.42 mln people in east China province

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 10 Jun 2019 View Original

Editor: Yamei

NANCHANG, June 10 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.42 million residents have been affected by torrential rain-triggered floods in east China's Jiangxi Province, with 135,000 relocated, local authorities said Monday.

Starting Thursday, the heavy rain has led to nine cities of the province being inundated by floodwaters, said Jiangxi provincial emergency management bureau.

As of 09:30 a.m. Monday, the floods had adversely affected 110,500 hectares of crops and wiped out 10,800 hectares of crops while 715 houses collapsed into the surging waters, with 313 houses severely damaged.

Direct economic losses were estimated at 2.65 billion yuan (about 383 million U.S. dollars).

The provincial emergency management bureau has allocated 800 folding beds, 1,000 quilts, and 1,000 bamboo mats to the disaster-hit areas. Local governments have also sent relief materials including food, drinking water and clothes to guarantee the basic living needs.

The provincial weather departments said the downpour had headed southward and the flood control situation remained grim.

