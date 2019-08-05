Five feared trapped in NW China landslide

Editor: yan

XI'AN, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Five people were suspected of being trapped after a landslide hit a village in northwest China's Shaanxi Province Saturday evening, local authorities said.

According to Zizhou county government, the landslide occurred at around 6 p.m. in Dabaocha Village under Macha Township. Witnesses said five people were feared being trapped.

Local emergency management, public security, fire and medical departments have sent rescuers to the site.