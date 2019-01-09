Fewer people dead, missing in natural disasters: ministry

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Fewer people in China died or went missing in natural disasters in 2018, official data showed Tuesday.

A total of 589 people died and 46 others went missing because of natural disasters including floods and typhoons, 59 percent lower than the average level during the past five years, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The ministry said the losses caused by natural disasters were less severe last year.

Around 97,000 houses toppled, 78 percent less than the average level during the past five years, and direct economic losses stood at 264.46 billion yuan (about 38.66 billion U.S. dollars), down 34 percent.

China's northern areas saw more floods last year, while more typhoons made landfall in coastal areas, the ministry said. Other major disasters included droughts and earthquakes.

Natural disasters affected altogether 130 million people and 20.81 million hectares of crops in 2018.