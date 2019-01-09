09 Jan 2019

Fewer people dead, missing in natural disasters: ministry

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 08 Jan 2019 View Original

BEIJING, Jan. 8 (Xinhua) -- Fewer people in China died or went missing in natural disasters in 2018, official data showed Tuesday.

A total of 589 people died and 46 others went missing because of natural disasters including floods and typhoons, 59 percent lower than the average level during the past five years, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

The ministry said the losses caused by natural disasters were less severe last year.

Around 97,000 houses toppled, 78 percent less than the average level during the past five years, and direct economic losses stood at 264.46 billion yuan (about 38.66 billion U.S. dollars), down 34 percent.

China's northern areas saw more floods last year, while more typhoons made landfall in coastal areas, the ministry said. Other major disasters included droughts and earthquakes.

Natural disasters affected altogether 130 million people and 20.81 million hectares of crops in 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.