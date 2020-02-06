Epidemiological Update - Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - 5 February 2020

Global Situation Summary

On 31 December 2019, Wuhan Municipality in Hubei Province, China reported a cluster of pneumonia cases with unknown etiology. By the 9th of January 2020, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified a novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as the causative agent of this outbreak. On 30 January 2020, with more than 9,700 confirmed cases in China and 106 confirmed cases in 19 other countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC), accepting the advices of the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee.

Between 31 December 2019 and 4 February 2020, a total of 20,630 laboratory-confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV cases have been reported in 24 countries, though majority of the cases continue to be reported from China (99%). A total of 425 deaths have been reported of which only 1 was reported from outside China – in the Philippines. Infections with 2019-nCoV, are being reported from a growing number of international destinations since the last Epidemiological update, most of them associated with travel from Wuhan, China. As of 4 February, 23 countries reported a total 159 confirmed cases of which 24 cases did not have travel history to China: Malaysia (1), Viet Nam (2), Japan (3), Germany (8), United States of America (2), United Kingdom (1), Thailand (1), France (1), Spain (1), and Republic of Korea (4) but are close contacts of confirmed case of 2019-nCoV or Chinese tourists of Wuhan.

Situation in the Region of the Americas

On 21 January 2020, the first case of 2019-nCoV imported into the region of the Americas was identified in the United States of America in the state of Washington. A few days later, on 25 January, Canada reported their first confirmed case of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Toronto, Ontario Province. Since 21 January to 4 February, there have been reported 15 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Region of the Americas – eleven (11) in the United States of America and four (4) in Canada.

Between 21 January and 2 February 2020, 11 cases in the United States of America were reported from five (5) states – Arizona, California, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Washington. Of the total cases, nine (9) had a history of travel to Wuhan, China. On 30 January 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the 2019-nCoV has spread person to person in the United States of America, representing the first instance of human to human spread in the Region. A second instance of human to human spread in the United States was reported on 3 February 2020 in a patient from California who was a close household contact of another patient in California.

In Canada, the 4 confirmed cases were reported from two (2) provinces – Ontario (3) and British Colombia (1). Out of the four (4) cases, three had a travel history to China and for one the site of infection is currently under investigation. Canada is the second country within the Region to report confirmed cases (following United States of America).