28 Jan 2020

Epidemiological Update - Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) - 27 January 2020

Report
from World Health Organization, Pan American Health Organization
Published on 27 Jan 2020 View Original
Situation Summary

Since the Epidemiological Update on the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) published on January 20, 2020 (available at: https://bit.ly/36u8Wnx),a total of 2,801cases of novel coronavirus (2019- nCoV) infections, including 80 deaths (CFR: 2.9%), were reported globally as of January 27, 2020. Of the 2,800 confirmed cases reported, 99% (2,761, cases) were reported from China, including Hong Kong SAR (8 confirmed cases), Macau SAR (5 confirmed cases) and Taiwan (4 confirmed cases). While cases of 2019-nCoV infection were reported in 30 provinces and three special administrative regions of PR China, 51% (n=1,423) of them were noted in Hubei Province, where health care workers were affected, and human-to-human transmission resulted in fourth generation cases. Additionally, as of the same date, 39 individuals with laboratory confirmed 2019-nCoV infection were identified in 11 countries including Australia (n=4), Canada (n=2) France (n=3), Japan (n=4), Nepal (n=1), Malaysia (n=4), the Republic of Korea (n=3), Singapore (n=3), Thailand (n=8), the United States of America (n=5), and Viet Nam (n=2)). As of date, at least Fifty (50) of the cases detected outside of Mainland China had travel history to Wuhan City, and one in Viet Nam, had no travel history but was in contact with a confirmed case (his father with travel history to Wuhan), resulting from human to human transmission within a family.

Public health response and risk assessment for the Americas

To date, there have been seven (7) confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the Region of the Americas – five (5) in the United States of America and two (2) in Canada. The five cases in the United States of America were reported from the states of Washington (1), California (2), Arizona (1) and Illinois between 21 – 26 January 2020. All five cases had recent travel history to Wuhan City, Hubei Province in China. In Canada, two (2) presumptive confirmed cases were reported by the Toronto Public Health Agency, province of Ontario between 25 – 27 January 2020. Both individuals had recent travel history to Wuhan and are close contacts.

Uncertainty continues about the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), a new betacoronavirus, that has not been previously identified infecting humans and, therefore, the natural history is yet to be determined, including reservoir, host factors, environmental aspects, incubation and infectiveness period, transmission routes, clinical manifestations it may cause, the severity of the disease and the specific control measures.

At Regional level, there is increasing concern of international spread of the event to other countries since confirmed cases have been reported in travelers from 11 countries: Australia (4 cases), Canada (2 cases), France (3 cases), Japan (4 cases), Malaysia (4 cases), Nepal (1 case), Republic of Korea (3 cases), Singapore (4 cases), Thailand (8 cases), Viet Nam (2 cases), United States of America (5 cases) and outside of mainland China (Hong Kong SAR (8 cases), Macau SAR (5 cases) and Taiwan (4 cases) and the number of countries reporting alerts related to 2019-nCoV has increased. As of 27 January 2020, a total of 2,744 confirmed cases, including 80 deaths have been reported in Mainland China. Current evidence suggests that person-to-person spread is happening, including among healthcare workers caring for patients ill of 2019-nCoV which would be consistent with what is known about other similar pathogens. During previous outbreaks due to other coronavirus (Middle-East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), human to human transmission occurred through droplets, contact and fomites, suggesting that the transmission route of the 2019-nCoV could be similar. Therefore, control measures taken for SARS and MERS can guide the response against this new pathogen. PAHO/WHO has developed guidance (see sections of infection, prevention and control in this document) for health care settings as well for homes of people who could be infected with 2019-nCoV.

