Emergency response launched to deal with heavy rainfall in south China

Editor: mingmei

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Water Resources has launched a low-level emergency response to deal with aftermath from heavy rainfall in the country's south.

Heavy rainfall is forecast to hit south China, the eastern region of southwest China and the regions south of the Yangtze River, with accumulated rainfall expected to reach 50 millimeters to 90 millimeters on average.

The accumulated rainfall might reach 220 millimeters to 280 millimeters in some regions in Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Fujian provinces.

Rivers in these affected regions will see floods, some even serious ones, the ministry warned.

The ministry also sent working teams to Fujian, Jiangxi, Guangdong provinces and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region to offer aid and guidance for dealing with potential natural disasters.