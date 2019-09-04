Emergency response activated for north China drought

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) jointly activated a level-IV emergency response on Tuesday for severe droughts in north China's Shanxi Province.

A work team was dispatched to the drought-hit areas to monitor the drought conditions, according to the MEM.

Due to high temperatures and rain shortages, a total of nine cities in the province including Linfen, Changzhi and Yizhou have suffered from severe droughts that affected the production and daily life of local people, MEM officials said.

The ministry has asked relevant authorities to step up guidance and assist the local departments with the disaster relief work.

Under a level-IV emergency response, monitoring of emergencies is enhanced and reported to the State Council.