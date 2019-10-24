Emergency response activated for east China drought

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) has jointly activated a level-IV emergency response for severe drought in central China's Anhui Province and east China's Jiangxi Province.

Work teams were dispatched Monday to the drought-hit areas to monitor the disaster relief work, according to the MEM.

Due to high temperatures and rain shortages since July, drought in parts of north China and regions in middle and lower reaches of Yangtze River has continued, the MEM said.

Drought in provinces of Shanxi, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangxi and Hunan has been severe, while that in some parts of the affected areas is still developing.

Under a level-IV emergency response, monitoring of emergencies is enhanced and reported to the State Council.