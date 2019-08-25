25 Aug 2019

Emergency response activated for central China drought

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 22 Aug 2019 View Original

Editor: Mu Xuequan

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM) jointly activated a level-IV emergency response on Thursday for severe drought in central China's Hubei Province.

The work team dispatched to the drought-hit areas earlier had transformed into a disaster relief group to help with drought relief, according to the MEM.

Most parts of Hubei Province had suffered from high temperature and rain shortages since the start of summer, causing the drought to spread rapidly, MEM officials said.

The ministry asked relevant authorities to step up monitoring of the drought and disaster relief.

Under a level IV emergency response, monitoring of emergencies will be stepped up and reported to the State Council.

