01 Feb 2020

Emergency Assistance to the People’s Republic of China in response to the novel coronavirus Disease Outbreak

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 28 Jan 2020 View Original

  1. Today, January 28, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to the People’s Republic of China, in response to the request from the Government of People’s Republic of China following the novel coronavirus Disease Outbreak.

  2. The Government of Japan decided to provide emergency assistance to People’s Republic of China in light of the friendly relationship between Japan and People’s Republic of China.

